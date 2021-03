Greensboro Police say she was last seen in the Greensboro area Friday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need your help finding 52-year-old Edna Williams. She disappeared from the Greensboro area around 9 Friday night.

She's about 5'0 with light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an gray fleecy shirt, gray sweatpants and pink crocs.

Williams also suffers from a cognitive condition and other medical issues.