TROY, N.C. — The NC Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Richard Herbert Schlichting. Montgomery County deputies say he was last seen in the 2000 block of Love Joy Road in Troy, NC.

Schlichting was wearing gray sweat pants, long sleeve t-shirt, brown penny loafer shoes, deputies said.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen him to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 910-572-1313.

