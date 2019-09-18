STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police have issued a silver alert as they search for a missing elderly man.

80-year-old Leroy NMN Turner went missing after last being seen at a home on Spring Field Road in Statesville.

Turner is described as being 5'11 and 180 pounds. He has a black and gray afro and brown eyes.

Detectives say he could be driving a burgandy 2017 Ford Expedition with a NC license plate-FJS517.

Police say Turner sufferes from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Leroy NMN Turner should call Statesville Police at 704-878-3406.