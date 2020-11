Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Anthony Wayne Jones, 57, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man by the name of Anthony Wayne Jones, 57.

According to the NC Center for Missing Persons, Jones is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Jones was last seen on Mowery Road in Climax. He was wearing a green John Deere hat, blue long sleeve thermal shirt, and blue jeans.