GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is grieving along with the rest of the community after three people were killed.

28-year-old Brittany McKinney was arrested and charged with the murders of 61-year-old Jerry Griffin, 2-year-old Serenity Rose, and 10-year-old Mkenzie Mckinney.

Family tells WFMY News 2 that Mkenzie was the suspect's daughter and that Serenity was the suspect's niece.

According to Guilford County Schools, Mkenzie attended Simkins Elementary School.

Guilford County schools say they'll have crisis counselors on hand on Monday, January 6, for students dealing with the loss of their classmate.

RELATED: 'I would have never suspected what had just occurred' | Triple murder suspect involved in hit-and-run morning of alleged killings: Police report

RELATED: 'It's heartbreaking' | Neighbors come together to remember victims in Greensboro triple homicide

RELATED: Triple-murder suspect got in hit-and-run accident before arrest, driving the car of a man she allegedly killed