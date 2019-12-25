BURLINGTON, N.C. — One person is dead following a car incident in Burlington Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Burlington Police Department, four people between the ages of 14-17, were inside the car which hit a tree on Bland Blvd. near Morningside Dr.

Police say the car the teenagers were in matched the description of a stolen car which was reported stolen earlier in the day.

When an officer activated his lights to pull over the car, the car sped off police say.

The incident is currently under investigation, the name of the person who died and the other occupants in the car have not been released.

