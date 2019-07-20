WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man died in a car crash in Winston-Salem early Saturday morning.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the incident happened in the 3200 block of Temple School Road around 12:57 a.m.

Police say, Jonathan Holston,34, was driving west on Temple School Road when he ran off the road to the right and collided with the curb line.

At a point, the car became airborne and traveled through a wooded area and collided with a chain-link fence.

Holston died at the scene, Isaac Sanchez Pimental,18, a passenger in the car was not injured.

It is still unclear what caused Holston to run off the road, the crash is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.