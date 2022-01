Investigators said the fire appeared to be accidental.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A house fire that broke out along the 800 block of South Scientific Street left a single-family displaced on Sunday afternoon, according to High Point officials.

Fire officials said they got a call around 1:20 p.m. about a house fire. No one was hurt during this fire. Investigators said the fire appeared to be accidental.

This fire is still under investigation.