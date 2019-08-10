KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Moms do it all, but a Triad church wants to help you out! Today is Single Mom’s Car Care Day. But you have to hurry because it’s today only!

The Summit Church in Kernersville is teaming up with Express Oil Change and Service Center for Single-Moms Car Care where single moms can get their oil changed for free! The event is Tuesday, October 8 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Express Oil Change & Service Center on South Main Street in Kernersville.

They have 130 volunteers helping out. They have served 1,057 from 2012 – 2018 with the Single Mom’s Care Care Day.

