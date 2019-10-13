GRAHAM, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office didn't turn a blind eye to a single mother they could tell was in need.

Deputies say Demetria Logan came to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office in mid-September to get fingerprinted for a potential daycare job.

Sgt. Amanda McGill, who was working the front desk, noticed that Demetria came in with an 11-month-old on her hip and a 2 year old in a broken stroller (front wheels did not work and it was about to fall apart). She was getting printed in hopes of getting a job in daycare so her kids could also attend the same daycare.

RELATED: Help Fight Hunger! Find Out How To Donate To Food 2 Families

Sgt. McGill said she asked Demetria if she would mind if McGill looked for a stroller for her. Demetria immediately accepted the help.

Demetria said she lives in Section 8 Housing and is on WIC and food stamps. She also has an 8 and 5-year-old son. Four kids altogether. Her grandmother used to live with her, she passed away last year after suffering a stroke.

Demetria’s grandmother helped watch her children so she could work. Without her grandmother, she has no child care for her kids and can’t afford daycare. She works at a fast food restaurant making $200 a paycheck every other week.

Deputies say Demetria has gone through job training at DSS and was featured in a “success” video. She is working hard to turn her life around.

After to talking with Demetria, Sgt. McGill sent an email out and received responses almost immediately. The kindness and spirit of giving from Deputies and their families who helped out, has been nothing short of amazing.

“They stepped up big time and a stroller turned into two car seats, a booster seat, a single stroller, a double stroller, diapers, stuffed animals, books, toys, clothing and shoes for her four boys (ages 11 months – 8 years old) and herself, gift cards and toiletries…things most of us take for granted." McGill said. "With three patrol cars full as well as a van and an SUV full, we delivered everything to Demetria. She was very grateful and had the biggest smile on her face.”

Alamance County Sheriff's Office

In the photo:

Ashley Tucker (wife of Deputy Seth Tucker), Sgt. Amanda McGill, Demetria Logan with her children, Deputy Erica Perkins holding one of Demetria’s children, Deputy Andrew Carter. (Not pictured-Jack McGill son of Sgt. McGill)







