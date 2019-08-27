WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A chunk of a road in Winston-Salem crumbled Tuesday afternoon due to a sinkhole.

Police tweeted a photo saying the 100 block of Waughtown Street will be closed for several hours.

No word yet on what caused the sinkhole to form, or how long repairs could take.

Police are asking drivings to please avoid the area.

