WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Humane Solution Spay-Neuter Program held their first “Sips for Snips” event on Sunday.

The organization began in 1999 because of the need for a low-cost spay-neuter program for low-income pet owners.

Sunday’s event was held at Incendiary Brewing in downtown Winston-Salem.

All of the proceeds raised at the event will provide spay-neuter surgeries for pets to reduce pet overpopulation.

Those who attended were able to enjoy live music, food, and more!

