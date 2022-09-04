Sister of girl injured in deadly Lexington DUI crash reacts to suspect's bond being reduced

Amber Whitaker is charged in a deadly DUI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old and injured three other children.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of two young girls injured in a deadly DUI crash in Lexington said she's disappointed the suspect's bond has been reduced.

Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond, but last week that bond was reduced to $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids, two of them were her daughters.

Officers said Whitaker failed to stop at a stop sign held by a transportation worker. Court documents revealed she then crashed into the back of a North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) truck.

According to police, Whitaker admitted to taking 200 milligrams of methadone, had a slow and slurred speech, and was nodding off during questioning. They also found Xanax in the car.

After the crash, Whitaker was originally released under a $500 bond, then was back in custody under a $500,000 bond facing additional charges including felony death by vehicle and felony serious injury.

"I wish I could answer why (it dropped) that low. I have still yet to put that together. Why such a drastic change?? I don’t know," said Katie Lankford, the half-sister of Whitakers' daughters. "Less than $100,000 that's a little ridiculous,"

According to the Davidson County District Attorney, Whitaker's defense attorney made a motion to reduce her bond because Whitaker had been in custody for some time. He said the bond was reduced based on her record, charges, and status.

Lankford said her now 4-year-old sister Gracie is still in the hospital reliant on a ventilator.

"Between July and now she’s had two transports and they’re about to do a third one. (She) should be transferred to another hospital that’s an hour and a half away. She was transported by ambulance to have (a) pacemaker put on and then she was transferred back to Winston. Then she will be transferred back to the other hospital for her rehabilitation. So that’s a lot for a three-year-old trauma patient," Whitaker said.

The crash has been life-changing for Lankford's family.