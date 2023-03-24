Sister of woman shot and killed on Phillips Avenue says she wasn't involved

Nynita Johnson said her sister is leaving behind her family, friends, and her 4-year-old twin boys.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We are learning more about the person shot and killed Thursday off Phillips Avenue in Greensboro.

Police said 23-year-old Deon Monk took his son Thursday after shooting two people at Claremont Apartment community. An Amber Alert was issued after that.

A 25-year-old woman - Sharelle Johnson - died from her injuries.

WFMY News 2's Amber Lake spoke with Johnson's sister, Nynita Johnson, who says she was an innocent bystander through all of this.

Nynita Johnson said her sister is leaving behind her family, friends, and her 4-year-old twin boys.

"She didn’t know anybody, she’s not a part of it. She was in her bed, sitting down on her bed in her apartment, and a stray bullet hit her. It had nothing to do with her," Nynita Johnson said.

Sharelle Johnson's sister wants the public to take this as a warning, to put the guns down.

"Children no longer have a mother because of gun violence,” Nynita Johnson said.

The man who killed Johnson, Deon Monk was found in Harnett County with 9-month-old Kayson Monk.

These pictures were posted on the Harnett County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Kayson is back home in Greensboro.

Deon Monk is being charged with:

First-Degree Murder

Attempted First-Degree Murder

Shooting into Occupied Dwelling

Assault on a Female

Child Endangerment

Assault in the Presence of a Minor

Discharge of a Firearm in the City Limits

A 20-year-old man was also shot during the incident, he is in the hospital and his condition is unknown.