Sisters Network Greensboro to host 'Surviving & Thriving Breast Cancer Symposium'

The organization will host speakers virtually to educate people on the latest treatment, research and resources for fighting breast cancer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For more than a decade, the women of the Sisters Network Greensboro has helped African-American women fight breast cancer. On the surface, they're a resource for health information but truly, members say they're a family and a support.

"Our mission is to make the community aware, both nationally and locally, about the impact breast cancer has in the African-American community and we do this by hosting events such as the Surviving and Thriving Breast Cancer Symposium," Nora Jones, the founding president of the local chapter, said.

That symposium is June 26th - it's a two hour, virtual event to educate and inform people about the latest treatment, research and and resources to fight breast cancer. This year's program features a lineup of speakers, including Cone Health's Dr.Vinay Gudena.

"He will be talking about breast cancer treatment during COVID-19 and he will also be addressing the topic HER2+ management resources," Jones said. "We also have a speaker from MD Anderson in Houston who will talk about patient advocacy and our own Jamekca Slade, a member of our group, is going to give her breast cancer story."