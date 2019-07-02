There were six flu deaths in North Carolina from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2 according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Last week's total brings the total number of deaths in North Carolina this year to 35. The department released the new numbers Thursday.

Several Triad-area medical chains are implementing temporary visitor restrictions at their facilities during flu season. The restrictions begin Friday and are primarily for children 12 and under.

The flu season officially began Oct. 1 and typically runs through March 31.

