Six people displaced after Burlington apartment fire

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Six people are out of their homes after their apartment building caught fire in Burlington.

Firefighters said they were called to the apartment fire at 1914 Trail Two Thursday around 10:30 p.m.

No one was inside the building when firefighters arrived, and the fire was under control in 20 minutes.

Fire officials said the cause appears to be from unattended cooking.

Damage to the building is estimated at around $100,000.