Six illegal casinos raided in Randolph County, deputies say

Investigators seized illegal gambling machines, drugs and guns.

Authorities in Randolph County busted six sweepstakes businesses for illegal gambling machines, drugs and guns on Thursday.

The sheriff's office said federal and state authorities helped in the two-day operation.

Investigators learned that customers were given cash payouts for credits won on the machines and businesses were conducting or promoting sweepstakes through entertaining displays, all of which are illegal in North Carolina.

Special agents seized illegal gaming boards, illegal gaming machine hard drives, computers, documents, cash, meth, marijuana and numerous firearms, the release said.

The six locations were:

64 Skillz , 1520 East Dixie Drive Suite A in Asheboro

, 1520 East Dixie Drive Suite A in Asheboro Winners Circle Skilled Games , 8800 US Highway 311 in Archdale

, 8800 US Highway 311 in Archdale 311 Biz Center , 8843 US Highway 311 in Archdale

, 8843 US Highway 311 in Archdale Big Black Dog Entertainment , 646 West Academy Street in Randleman

, 646 West Academy Street in Randleman Bonus Spins , 218 North Greensboro Street in Liberty

, 218 North Greensboro Street in Liberty Franklinville Business Center, 5554 US Highway 64 East in Ramseur

The sheriff's office said several people have been found guilty of running illegal slot machines in Randolph County this year.

"A huge problem with these types of businesses is that they attract more crime into the area such as assaults, rapes and larcenies. My job as Sheriff is to protect our citizens from crime and illegal activity and I plan to do just that," Randolph County Sheriff Seabolt said.