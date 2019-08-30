BURLINGTON, N.C. — The North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh confirmed Alamance County’s sixth case of rabies for the year Friday.

On Thursday, August, 29, Alamance County Animal Control was notified that a fox and three dogs were in an altercation on Crisp Trail in Mebane.

Alamance County Animal Control sent the fox to the State Laboratory for Public Health for testing and the fox tested positive for rabies.

According to the Alamance Health Department, the three dogs who were exposed to the fox were unvaccinated and are currently with Burlington Animals Services.

One adult who was also exposed to the rabid fox is receiving post-exposure treatment.

The health department says other animals in the home were not exposed and had all been vaccinated prior to the incident on August 29.

The Health Department urges if you live in the area where the incident occurred and have outsides pets, that you examine them for any wounds that may have come from contact with the fox and notify Animal Control or the Health Department’s Environmental Health office at (336) 570-6367 if you have questions or concerns.

If you are bitten by any animal:

-Wash the wound with soap and running water for ten (10) minutes and seek medical attention immediately.

-Write down the location of the animal and a description of the animal to provide to animal control. If the animal is someone’s pet, also get the owner’s name and address. Give this information to animal control or the health department.

-Do not try to catch any wild or stray animal

The Spay and Neuter Clinic, located at 1919 S. Church Street in Burlington, is having a rabies vaccination and microchip clinic on September 14. The cost of vaccination is $5 and microchips are $20.

Last year, Alamance County had five confirmed animal cases of rabies.

For more information or questions about rabies control and vaccinations requirements, contact the Health Department’s Environmental Health office at (336) 570-6367.

