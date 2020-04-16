GREENSBORO, N.C. — We chatted with George Katsoudas, the owner of Skids in Elon. That restaurant has been around since the late 1940's. He tells us that it's possible that more than 30% of small restaurants could close their doors for good. With may shops seeing a 70% or more drop in cash flow it is impossible for some to hold on for much longer.

However, he says the ones that can adapt and pull through the event will come out on top. He says people will not forget that you were there for them through the pandemic.

Katsoudas has had to completely change what they do on a day-to-day basis, even adding a new dimension to the business. After seeing that people in his community were struggling to get paper items and even meat and vegetables at local stores he used his buying power as a business owner and bought some of these items in bulk from his distributors and proceeded to seel it at the restaurant.

In his words, "I'm not selling it to get rich, i'm selling it because they need it."