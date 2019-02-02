GREENSBORO, North Carolina — Greensboro police are warning you to be on the look out for card skimmers after discovering one attached to an ATM in the area of Randlemand Road.

Investigators did not release which ATM had the issue.

However, we were able to confirm with the State Employees Credit Union it was the ATM in the Randleman Square stripmall on Randleman Rd.

Ever since we posted our story about a skimmer being somewhere on Randleman Road, understandably, everyone wanted to know where exactly it was.

WFMY News 2 found the police report, and the address on it brought us to the Cash Points ATM beside Mrs. Winner's on Randleman Road.

Of course, nobody was there to confirm a skimmer, so we went to who owns the Cash Points ATM, the State Employee Credit Union right down the road.

That is where we confirmed there in fact was a skimming device of some sort at that ATM.

Police still haven't confirmed a skimmer was there.

Greensboro Police tell me they aren't withholding information by not telling the public where the skimmer was, they just don't have some of the information.

A different agency was investigating the problem, and they told GPD about it.

So police say it isn't that they don't *want* to tell people the specifics, they just don't have them right now.

What to Do If You Use An ATM or Gas Pump Where a Skimmer is Found

If you feel like you might have your information stolen, the easiest way to keep track is sign up for alerts from your bank. They can be sent to your computer, or phone and will let you know about any activity from your bank.

This way you can keep track of any money coming out of your bank, you didn't authorize.

If someone does end up trying to make purchases, you should contact your bank.

The skimmer was placed inside the card reader to skim off your card number while you use the ATM.

However, we all got those fancy debit and credit cards with the chip in them to combat these type of issues, right?

Skimmers don't target those, right?

Yes, skimmers don't. However, a relatively newer technology called shimmers do.

Essentially it's the same concept as a skimmer, except they can also steal the some information off your chip card.

However, not all is lost because while that chip card can have some of its information stolen, the card itself can't be fully duplicated because of the extra security of the chip.

As long as retailers are doing what they're supposed to do, they won't accept that stolen chip card because some of that stolen information will be missing.

Detectives say you should keep tabs on your bank account to make sure there's not any unusal transactions. If you notice anything strange, contact your bank and then police.

The investigation to find the person responsible for the skimmer is still on-going.

