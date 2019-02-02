GREENSBORO, North Carolina — Greensboro police are warning you to be on the look out for card skimmers after discovering one attached to an ATM in the area of Randlemand Road.

Investigators did not release which ATM had the issue.

The skimmer was placed inside the card reader to skim off your card number while you use the ATM.

However, we all got those fancy debit and credit cards with the chip in them to combat these type of issues, right?

Skimmers don't target those, right?

Yes, skimmers don't. However, a relatively newer technology called shimmers do.

Essentially it's the same concept as a skimmer, except they can also steal the some information off your chip card.

RELATED: First Skimmers, Now Shimmers Found On Gas Pumps & ATMs

However, not all is lost because while that chip card can have some of its information stolen, the card itself can't be fully duplicated because of the extra security of the chip.

As long as retailers are doing what they're supposed to do, they won't accept that stolen chip card because some of that stolen information will be missing.

RELATED: New App Works to Combat Skimming Devices

Detectives say you should keep tabs on your bank account to make sure there's not any unusal transactions. If you notice anything strange, contact your bank and then police.

READ ALSO: New Tech Could Help Stop Skimmers

The investigation to find the person responsible for the skimmer is still on-going.

RELATED: VERIFY: Entering Wrong Pin Number Spots Fake Credit Card Readers?

RELATED: Shimming is the new way thieves can steal your credit card data