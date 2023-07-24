The rise in male skincare as men embrace 'self-care'

Gone are the days of 3-in-1 shampoo, conditioner and body washes, as men embrace the concept of self-care.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The personal care market for men is expected to grow by $80 billion over the next five years.

Let's connect the dots.



Gone are the days of 3-in-1 shampoo, conditioner and body washes, as men embrace the concept of self-care.



It all started with the facial hair boom in 2015. According to YouGov, about 6 out of every 10 men had a beard, and grooming it became a priority.



For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.



Fast forward to the rise of TikTok in 2019, male influencers began sharing their tips and tricks for all things male beauty. The publication "cosmetics business" reports a 400% increase in TikTok videos surrounding male skincare. And perhaps the biggest shift recently, men are now embracing Botox and getting fillers along their jawlines.



But it's not all superficial. overall, men are becoming better educated about their own health, in order to prevent future problems, like skin cancer.

WCNC Charlotte’s Wake Up Charlotte has the latest news and weather from the WCNC Charlotte morning team. Watch all the latest stories from the Wake Up Charlotte morning team in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.