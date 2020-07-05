ASHEBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a separate story.

A local roofing company is once again giving back to Triad veterans.

Skywalker Roofing gave army veteran Earl Spruill a brand new roof on May 6 in Asheboro.

It's the latest in what's being called the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. It's a nationwide project to thank veterans by fixing up their roofs.

The Owens Corning Foundation is donating the materials and Skywalker Roofing does the labor. Both are partnering with Purple Heart Homes.

180 military members have received new roofs through the program.

