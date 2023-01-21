Investigators are now looking for a silver sports car seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

WYOMING, Mich. — A woman is injured after suspects fired guns near a home in Wyoming, the Police Department says.

Police heard of shots fired around 4:07 Saturday morning in the 3200 block of Buchanan Avenue Southwest.

Officers say suspects fired multiple rounds near the Wyoming home, and a stray bullet hit a 50-year-old woman in the arm while she was sleeping.

The woman is in the hospital being treated, but police say she is in stable condition.

Both the homes in the duplex and a car in the driveway are damaged by bullets, but no one else was injured, police say.

Investigators are now looking for a silver sports car seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or their website here.

