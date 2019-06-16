CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a missing man, Domingo Peralta Perez.

He was last seen on foot near his home located near the 5500 block of Flagstaff Dr. around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Peralta Perez is believed to have been wearing dark jeans, a blue and black striped polo shirt, white Nike sneakers, and a black and red San Francisco 49ers hat, 76-years-old and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

He suffers from dementia and his family is concerned about his wellbeing.

Anyone who sees or has information about Domingo Peralta Perez is asked to call 911.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC.COM

Funeral held for West Point cadet who died in training

CMPD: Suspect on the run after stealing van with child inside, dropping child off shortly after

Silver Alert issued for missing man from Caldwell County