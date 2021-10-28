'Give us a chance' | Despite supply chain delays, small businesses hope to soar to success this holiday season

Toys & Co. owner Marc Holcomb said he's been preparing for months to stock his store in anticipation of supply chain delays.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — "These two pallets just came from a freight truck," said Marc Holcomb as he walked around the latest shipments of toys to come to his store in Greensboro.

The Friendly Center store has been a locally owned small business for decades. Holcomb found himself preparing to stock his store for the holidays months in advance.

"We started getting warnings from our suppliers right after the first of the year so when we started ordering in the spring we were keeping in mind that there was going to be a shortage towards the end of the year," he said.

Within the last few months, Holcomb said they really started focusing on the popular toys in every category for every age group to make sure they stocked up well.

If items were out of stock from one supplier, they'd look to another.

"I am worried about December because thankfully we get so busy both in-store and on our website in the month of December that we need to continually replenish and our hope is that our plans will have us full all the way through the holidays," said Holcomb.

Shelves are stocked at locally owned Toys & Co. in Greensboro. The owner tells me they started preparing for supply chain delays last winter, and with holiday shopping already starting, they’re hoping for the best come December. pic.twitter.com/o0TfwyfRTN — Marissa Tansino (@MarissaTansino) October 28, 2021

He's not the only one worried about the wait. Vivid Interiors in downtown Greensboro is going through those delays right now.

"I think it jumped from four to six weeks to about eight weeks then 10 weeks, now we're looking at 24 weeks," said Gina Hicks, owner of Vivid Interiors.

The business is client-based, so they depend less on the holiday season alone for sales. However, that creates a problem year-round.

Vivid Interiors owner Laura Mensch said it's taking them

"Instead of wrapping up in 3 to 6 months, they're going nine months to a year to get the product to get the product and it's not that it takes that long in design time it's just getting all the pieces and parts in place," Mensch said.

"There have been a lot of challenges. Just when we thought we made it through 2020 and that was going to be the hardest thing we've seen we got this that shows up," Holcomb said.

With the busiest, most crucial season for his businesses sales, Holcomb is hoping for the best when it comes to stock in December.

"December allows us to generate the revenue to sustain us for the next year up until the holiday," he said.

The delays don't discriminate. It's happening to businesses big and small.

So with that in mind, the small shops are asking you to stay local as you run down your wish list this holiday season.

"I would just ask people to give us a chance, see what you think," said Holcomb, "We just ask you try us once and I think you’ll be pleased."