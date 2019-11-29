GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've had the turkey, you've done the midnight shopping, but there's one more chance for you to get that one gift you may not find at a big box store, all while making a meaningful impact.

According to American Express, on the Saturday after Thanksgiving communities encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.

"Over the years, Small Business Saturday spending has now reached a reported estimate of $103 billion since the day began in 2010 — that's $103 billion over 9 days alone," the credit card company explains on its website for Shop Small.

The Triad has been no exception and this year several groups in the community are pushing folks to spend their holiday money at their neighbors' stores.

Here's a shortlist of Small Business Saturday events happening across the Triad Saturday, November 30:

Greensboro:

Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 7AM - 12PM: Shop from 115 vendors of which over 50% are minority and women-owned businesses. You'll find locally made expertly handcrafted holiday gift-giving solutions like stocking stuffers, jewelry, bath & body care, unique artisan items, gifts for kids, and food gifts.

Shop #DGSO Small Business Saturday, all day: Enjoy 50+ shops and 75+ eateries each with special sales and unique events planned, including Antler and Astronauts, Aspen Boutique, Design Archives, Gate City Candy Co., Hudson's Hill, Jacob Raymond Custom Jewelry, Just Be, Meraki Handmade, Mindful Supply, Polish and Threads, Tailors Rack and Vintage to Vogue Boutique.

High Point:

Small Business Saturday at Southern Grace Boutique, 10AM - 2PM: Shop Small and Black Friday sales will also be available for Saturday.

Small Business Saturday at Sunrise Books, 9AM - 6PM: All Regular Price Books BUY ONE GET ONE 25% OFF, all plush toys 25% off, all LOVEPOP cards $10 each (reg. $13), FREE gift-wrapping when you spend $50

(or $1.00 per book). At 3:00 p.m. Author Rick Jackson joins to talk about his true crime book, North Carolina Murder & Mayhem.

(or $1.00 per book). At 3:00 p.m. Author Rick Jackson joins to talk about his true crime book, North Carolina Murder & Mayhem. Small Business Saturday at Distractions: An Art Entertainment Studio, 10AM - 9PM: Join Easily Distracted and get a fourth month free, buy a $25 gift card and get $5 added onto it, Meet the Artists from 10AM to 11:30AM for the Winter Local Artists exhibit.

Winston-Salem:

Small Business Saturday at Cooks Flea Market, 9AM - 5PM: Support local small businesses at Cooks Flea Market on Saturday, November 30th. Bring your small business to the flea by calling (336) 661-0999.

Small Business Saturday Shopping Specials at Wallburg Emporium & Coffee Shop, 9AM - 5PM: $1.00 off any coffee before noon, all-day specials throughout the store. All $100 purchases will be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift card.

Small Business Saturday at Buie's Market, 7AM to 9PM: 10% off All NC-Made Products. Deal excludes alcohol products.

Black Friday & Small Business Saturday at Corks Caps & Taps, Nov. 29 from 3PM through Nov. 30.

Small Business Saturday at Kinnaman's Furniture, 9:30AM- 6PM: Entire purchase will be 10% off for the day only.

More:

Shop Small Business Saturday Kick-Off at Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, 9AM to 12PM: First 75 people in line will receive a Shop Small bag filled with coupons and goodies from local businesses. Light breakfast will be served.

Shop Small Saturday in Downtown North Wilkesboro, 8AM to 11PM.

RELATED: Black Friday Rush: 114 million shoppers will participate in Black Friday, retail experts say

RELATED: 7 tricks to be a Black Friday pro