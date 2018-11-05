CLEMMONS, N.C.-- A Winston-Salem police officer is facing felony animal cruelty charges in Davidson County over an incident involving a small dog.

Davidson County Sheriff's Office said they received a report on Wednesday, May, 9, that a man was hitting a small dog with a basketball, shaking it and threw it several feet onto a concrete slab.

Deputies said video of the incident helped with their investigation. The dog was removed from the suspect's house and taken to a veterinary hospital to be examined for injures. The dog was then placed with a foster parent for safekeeping, Sheriff Grice said in a news release.

Richard Workman, 47, has been charged with two counts of felony Animal Cruelty. He was booked into the Davidson County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond. Investigators confirm, Workman is an active police officer for the Winston-Salem Police Department.

WFMY News 2 has reached out to the Winston-Salem Police Department for a statement on the incident and the status of the officer.

