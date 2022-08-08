2.0-magnitude earthquake detected in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Did you feel that rumble in Archdale Sunday night?
It was a small earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
USGS reports a 2.0-magnitude earthquake rumbled Archdale around 8:30 p.m. The quake's center was detected at 6.2 kilometers deep -- about four miles.
A couple of people reported to the survey they felt the quake in a one-block radius.
USGS estimates you could have felt light shaking with little to no damage.
Staci Pope commented that she felt the earthquake on Weant Road.
Let us know what you felt! Text our newsroom line at 336-379-5775.