2.0-magnitude earthquake detected in Archdale

USGS estimates the quake's center was about four miles underground.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Did you feel that rumble in Archdale Sunday night?

It was a small earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS reports a 2.0-magnitude earthquake rumbled Archdale around 8:30 p.m. The quake's center was detected at 6.2 kilometers deep -- about four miles.

A couple of people reported to the survey they felt the quake in a one-block radius.

USGS estimates you could have felt light shaking with little to no damage.

Staci Pope commented that she felt the earthquake on Weant Road.

