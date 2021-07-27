Small earthquake rumbles in Davie County overnight

No damage has been reported

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Overnight, a small earthquake hit Davie County, near Mocksville.

The quake officially happened in Cooleemee, NC about 5 miles south of Mocksville, around 1 AM, according to the USGS.

No damage has been reported as of Tuesday morning around 11 AM, near the epicenter of the earthquake and there likely was none caused by a quake this size. A small quake like this is even rarely felt or heard.

If you felt it, you can report it to the USGS by clicking here.

Last year, in August, a 5.1m earthquake hit Sparta, NC damaging 500 buildings in the town. An earthquake that size and causing that much damage is rare for our area but smaller earthquakes like the one this morning in Davie County are much more common and go almost unnoticed.