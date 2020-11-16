Small plane crashes in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video in this article is from an unrelated story from Oct. 8 about a small plane crash in Stokes County. The pilot in that crash was not injured.
A small plane crashed in Davie County Monday morning, EMS officials confirmed.
EMS said the plane went down in an open field near Williams Road and No Creek Road around 8 a.m.
Highway Patrol said the pilot was the only one on the plane and had minor injuries. The pilot was taken to a local hospital by EMS to be checked out.
Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
This is a developing story and WFMY News 2 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.