Small plane crashes in Davie County

Davie County EMS said the plane crashed in an open field near Williams Road. The pilot was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video in this article is from an unrelated story from Oct. 8 about a small plane crash in Stokes County. The pilot in that crash was not injured. 

A small plane crashed in Davie County Monday morning, EMS officials confirmed. 

EMS said the plane went down in an open field near Williams Road and No Creek Road around 8 a.m. 

Highway Patrol said the pilot was the only one on the plane and had minor injuries. The pilot was taken to a local hospital by EMS to be checked out. 

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

This is a developing story and WFMY News 2 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates. 

