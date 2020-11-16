Small plane crashes in Davie County

Davie County EMS said the plane crashed in an open field near Williams Road. The pilot was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video in this article is from an unrelated story from Oct. 8 about a small plane crash in Stokes County. The pilot in that crash was not injured.

A small plane crashed in Davie County Monday morning, EMS officials confirmed.

EMS said the plane went down in an open field near Williams Road and No Creek Road around 8 a.m.

Highway Patrol said the pilot was the only one on the plane and had minor injuries. The pilot was taken to a local hospital by EMS to be checked out.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.