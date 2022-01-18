x
Small plane crashes in Wake County after possibly hitting birds

The Highway Patrol said the pilot reported hitting birds before crashing.
Credit: WNCN
Small plane crashes in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in Wake County.

WNCN, reports the plane crashed around 2 p.m. near Highway 55 and Maude Steward Road near the Wake/Harnett county line. They said it was a blue single-engine plane that crashed behind a Dollar General store. The Highway Patrol said the pilot was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries. They also said the pilot reported hitting birds and had to take evasive action. 

There's no word if the pilot was with the Air Force. 

The FAA will investigate the crash.

