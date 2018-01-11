WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) - North Carolina State Highway Patrol and other first responders are on scene after a small plane landed on Interstate 95 near Wilson, officials said.

NCSHP officials said it happened before 7:30 p.m. around exit 119. No injuries have been reported.

It was an emergency landing, according to firefighters. The plane made it to the exit ramp. All lanes on I-95 are open.

A release from the Federal Aviation Administration said it was a Piper PA-28 aircraft flying from Smithfield to Wilson "when the pilot declared an emergency." A previous release from the FAA incorrectly identified Rocky Mount as the destination.

No other information was immediately available.

