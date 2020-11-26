Did you see them? Smile masks made in Winston-Salem appear in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The colorful cloth masks made by HanesBrands were worn by balloon handlers.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — A piece of the Triad made it into the 94th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

Parade staff and balloon handlers wore masks made by Winston-Salem-based HanesBrands. The company was the "Official Smile" of the parade, so the colorful masks featured bold printed smiles on them.

HanesBrands said the idea behind the masks was to remind folks to keep smiling through these unusual times.