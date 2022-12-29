Empty Smith Home buildings used for Greensboro fire safety training

The Greensboro Housing Authority has been demolishing the buildings to make way for a major redevelopment project.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro is using a unique tactic to demolish some old, affordable housing units.

It's allowing the fire department to burn them down, as part of live training exercises.

This week, firefighters are burning buildings in the Smith Homes neighborhood to help brush up on their skills.

The Greensboro Housing Authority has been demolishing the buildings to make way for a major redevelopment project.

It's in the process of tearing down and rebuilding at least 400 affordable housing units.

The housing authority says the project is necessary because of the lack of affordable housing in the city. The entire project will take at least five years to complete.

Construction on the new units will begin next year.