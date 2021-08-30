Smith, Ragsdale students sent home over air conditioning issues

Guilford County Schools said Smith High School and Ragsdale High School students have both been sent home because of HVAC issues.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two high schools are being let out early on Monday due to HVAC issues creating hot classrooms.

A Guilford County Schools spokesperson said Smith High School students were dismissed at 12:30 p.m. and Ragsdale High School students were dismissed at 1 p.m.

Both schools are dealing with air conditioning issues.

Last week, Jamestown Middle School students were sent home for the same reason.

GCS currently has around 540 work orders out for HVAC maintenance in buildings, and 44 schools across the district have HVAC issues.