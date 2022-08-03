Small plane crash at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem Wednesday

The pilot was the only person in the plane and was not injured.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A small plane crash occurred at Smith Reynolds Airport Wednesday.

There was an incident with a Cessna 310 airplane a little after noon while the plane was landing on Runway 33, which is the airport's longest runway at 6,655 feet.

The pilot knew there was an issue with the landing gear and the main landing gear came down, but the nose gear collapsed.

Crash Fire Rescue (CFR) responded, along with other agencies.

The pilot was not injured and was the only person in the plane.

There was a fuel leak and the spill team is working on cleaning it up.