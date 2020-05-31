Owner Beth Kizhnerman said Smith Street Diner seemed to garner the hearts of many food writers, food bloggers, and travel writers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Smith Street Diner in Greensboro announced Saturday it’s closing its doors, according to a Facebook post.

Smith Street’s owner Beth Kizhnerman wrote the post.

“67 days, this is how long it has been since I closed Smith Street Diner,” Kizhnerman said. “Unfortunately, Smith Street will remain closed as I have decided not to reopen.”

Kizhnerman said the decision to close any business is “exceedingly difficult."

“Believe me I know as I closed Bistro Sofia in October of 2010 because of the recession,” she said.

“When Smith Street Diner opened 15 plus years ago, we had no idea it would become what it has over the years, an institution,” Kizhnerman said. “People dined with us not just from Greensboro but from all over the state and from all over the country. We had a lot of local regulars, but we also had a lot of out of town regulars.”

Kizhnerman said Smith Street Diner seemed to garner the hearts of many food writers, food bloggers, travel writers, and people that just loved the small independently owned local diner.

"As we know, people go out to eat for many reasons besides just eating. I know this was true for many of our customers,” she said. “They came for the food, the coffee, or the freshly squeezed orange juice but on many occasions, they came for the comfort and familiarity of the diner.”

Kizhnerman ended the post by thanking each of her customers over the years and for the staff who have worked for her at the diner.

“I do not know what the future holds but I hope it will be better and brighter than the place we are in at this moment,” Kizhnerman said. “Remember to please be kind, respectful and civil to all those who cross your path.”