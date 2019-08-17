GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say a waitress at Smith Street Diner was carjacked at gunpoint right outside the restaurant. Police have found the car, but a suspect is still out there.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the downtown diner which is located on 431 Battleground Avenue.

Smith Street Diner's owner said the waitress had just parked her car when a man appeared and pointed a gun to her face.

"As she was locking her car door, someone came up to her, had a gun and asked her for all her cash and she gave him what she had," Beth Kizhnerman, owner of the diner said.

Kizhnerman said the suspect then asked for the waitress' car keys after which he took off with her white Crown Victoria.

The waitress was unharmed but left rattled from the ordeal. A coworker called 911 to report the robbery. Police arrived shortly after.

"This has never happened. We have never had any issues as far as this kind of thing here and we have been here almost 15 years," added Kizhnerman.

There weren't any cameras outside the diner and surveillance footage from a nearby auto-shop was poor quality. The incident has prompted some change in security plans for the two businesses.

"We are going to a 5-megapixel system from a 1080. Hopefully, it will pick up license plates and things that fine. It will be an investment," said John Hill of Jeep Guys.

"We realized the graininess of the photo when we tried to zoom in on what had happened and it is unusable so we made the decision that this is not good enough and we have to do better," added Hill.

The management of the diner also made some changes by implementing a buddy system.

"When the girls come to work in the morning they call the cook who would have been here for a while to come outside and walk them inside and make sure everything is safe," said Kizhnerman.

"At night, when the girls leave, there is always a cook and dishwasher, one of those two walks the girls out and no one is left in the building alone," added Kizhnerman.

The new camera at the auto shop is expected to be installed by early next week. The diner is also looking into upgrading their surveillance system.

However, Hill called on the police to do more to keep the area secure.

"It is a safe area for the most part, but for these early mornings and late-night things. I don't think we have enough patrol here, they tend to stay on Elm Street," said Hill.

A spokesperson for GPD said officers patrol the area several times during the day. A community resource officer is available to address concerns about security.