Fires have killed 54 people in North Carolina so far in 2021. State leaders say most homes didn't have working smoke alarms

Already, 54 fire deaths have happened this year in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Smoke alarms produce the sound nobody wants to hear. But where there's smoke, there's fire as the saying goes. And when that smoke alarm is set off, it's your sign to get to safety.

However, the North Carolina Department of Insurance says there are already fire-related deaths this year, 54 to be exact. Most of those cases saw houses without working alarms, the department said.

This weekend, fire departments across the state geared up for an important mission: to make sure homes have working fire alarms. The Charlotte Fire Department was part of the initiative, and it was timely; an early morning house fire Saturday tore through a trailer home on Old Plank Road, and crews believe it was intentionally set.

For State Fire Marshal Mike Causey, timeliness is key for everyone involved in a fire, especially those at home when the flames break out, and he says it's why everyone needs to make sure they have a working smoke alarm.

"When a fire breaks out in your home, you have a matter of seconds to get out," he said. "If you don't have a smoke alarm that works, you're not going to have that advantage of being warned in time to escape. You need a working smoke alarm on every level."

Fire crews and volunteers are making the rounds to ensure homes have working alarms. This includes handing them out and even installing them, all for free. Charlotte Fire was granted 540 alarms donated by Kidde Fire Systems, and The Home Depot is also offering discounts on smoke alarms all weekend long at stores across North Carolina. Even if you don't get the alarm from the department, Causey says your local department will install it at no cost.

To request a smoke alarm from Charlotte Fire, click here.