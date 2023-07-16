Snake in the bathroom?? Graham police took care of this slithery trespasser

Graham police posted the humorous picture on their Facebook page.

GRAHAM, N.C. — EEEK!! Could you imagine seeing that in your bathroom? These Graham residents had the misfortune of having this slithery "trespasser" in their home.

Graham police were called to this home because of this giant snake having a look around their bathroom.

Police said the callers were unsure about how the "suspect" got into the home.

Graham police cleared the residence and "after [a] brief standoff", the snake was apprehended.

The snake was then relocated, according to police.

Graham police posted the humorous picture on their Facebook page. Commenter Robin Fuller said it best, "That is one big Nope Rope!".

Take a look!!

