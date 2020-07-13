Snake sightings are normal this time of year

North Carolina is home to 37 species of snakes. Six of them are venomous.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you are seeing more snakes you are not alone.

Experts at the Greensboro Science Center said snakes are usually most active this time of year because of the warmer weather.

Jennifer Larsen said the one you will see most often is the black rat snake. They can get 6-8 feet long.

"If you find a snake in the yard just leave it alone. It will go about it's business. It wants nothing to do with us. In the house, you can gently relocate them just out into the yard. It's likely they followed the scent of something tasty like a mouse or a rat into the house.

Other wildlife experts said you may be seeing more snakes because we hardly had a winter and jumped from spring to summer relatively quickly.

In Guilford County, the only venomous snake you'll find is the copperhead.

"So it's got sort of like that brown pattern and it will be in the Hershey's kiss kind of shape pattern and the very young ones will have a little yellow tip to their tail. Those are the ones where you want to make sure you do leave them alone," Larsen said

Pest control experts said if you do see a lot of snakes near your house, you could have a rodent or pest control issue since the snakes like to be near food.

