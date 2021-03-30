Snakes are back in the Triad

Frank Fowler of Mcneely Pest Control says it has to do with the weather.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year again, snakes are slithering in yards across the triad.

Frank Fowler of Mcneely Pest Control says it has to do with the weather.

“Everything has been kind of hunkered down for the winter,” Fowler said. “Your snakes have been tucked in tight to their cozy places to over winter and now it’s time to wake up, get out, and get something to eat.”

Fowler said they are going to be tucked back in on the edge of the house or around leaf litter.

According to Fowler, ways to keep snakes out your yard are keeping your grass cut short, eliminating wood piles or non-functioning wood piles, and yard junk.