A stolen 4-foot-tall Snoop Dogg bobblehead was the case that they gave this NC police department

Hickory police posted about the crime on Facebook, and you already know social media had a lot to say.

HICKORY, N.C. — Who knows if it was gin and juice behind this bold decision to steal a 4-foot-tall Snoop Dogg bobblehead, but that's what the Hickory Police Department is trying to find out.

HPD said it's trying to identify a man on surveillance camera, who they said stole the Snoop Dogg figurine from a store. The rapper was situated in front of several cases of beer.

As you can imagine, the crime has brought on a number of clever comments from social media.

Hickory Police are requesting assistance in identifying the individual pictured below in reference to a larceny of a... Posted by Hickory Police Department - Official on Friday, September 29, 2023

Jennifer said, "I'm honestly jealous and if I see this - someone's secret is safe with me." She followed it up with a Snoop Dogg GIF.

Stacey made clear she won't be helping solve this case. "Request denied. The public will not be helping to identify him. Leave Snoop and that man alone," she said.

Andy said, "He was sipping on gin and juice." Again, who knows - but a bold move.

If you are obliged to help police in this stolen Snoop Dogg bobblehead case, give them a call at 828-328-5551.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.