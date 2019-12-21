LEXINGTON, N.C. — Legendary Rapper Snoop Dogg was spotted in the Piedmont triad recently.

The 'Doggfather" posted the below picture on Instagram from a Lexington location.



Snoop Dogg's 'I Wanna Thank Me Tour' made a stop in Raleigh back on December 19th. The picture was posted on the same day. Tampa Florida is his next stop.

The 48-year-old rapper made his debut back in 1992 alongside producer Dr. Dre.

