Parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway were closed Sunday, but not because of the Easter holiday.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Facebook page shared a post Sunday that showed snow, ice and downed trees covering part of a road just south of Asheville.

The post reads "Spring weather sure can be fickle here in the mountains. Several sections of the Parkway are closed due to snow, ice and downed trees. Please check the real-time road map before heading out on the Parkway."

For all closures and other road information, click here.

All Lanes Of I-40 At Site Of NC Rockslide Should Reopen In Early May