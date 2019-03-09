SNOW CAMP, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff's Deputies say they arrested a woman for felony possession of heroin after a man overdosed and died.

Deputies were called to a home on Bass Mountain Road in Snow Camp because of a cardiac arrest. They found a 24-year-old man on the living room floor. EMS confirmed he was dead. Investigators believe he may have died from a heroin overdose.

According to a release, deputies searched the home and found a plastic baggie which tested positive for heroin. They say the baggie belonged to Michelle Lynn Smelser, who lives there.

Byron Tucker, Public Information Officer with Alamance County Sheriff's Office, says he's unable to say if Smelser will be charged in the man's death, citing the ongoing investigation.

Smelser was charged with felony possession of heroin.

The victim's name is being withheld pending family notification.

