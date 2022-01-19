Road conditions, school updates, weekend snow chances | Wednesday updates

Our weather team is tracking another weather system that could bring more snow to the Piedmont Triad this weekend.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It is now day three of hazardous road conditions. Greensboro city crews are continuing to clear out icy neighborhoods and side streets.

Many schools in the Triad are learning remotely Wednesday due to unsafe travel conditions for staff, students, parents, and bus drivers.

Our weather team continues to track another weather system that could bring more snow to the Triad this weekend.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 19, 2022

6:20 a.m. -- Weather snapshot for the rest of the week. Talkin' more snow, y'all!

REST OF THE WEEK:

- Cold front pushes by tmrrw with on/off rain.

- Cold Air rushes in behind, possibly changing some showers to rain/snow mix as front settles south.

- Light accumulations/slick travel poss. Thurs PM.

- Low pressure tracks along front that may bring snow Fri-Sat. pic.twitter.com/xTw6PQeBEZ — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) January 19, 2022

6:15 a.m. -- Neighborhood roads still look really icy in Winston-Salem.

Secondary/ Neighborhood roads are still pretty icy in Winston-Salem! Thankfully crews are up working. This is Hawthorne Rd NW near Brunson Elementary. @WFMY @bhallwfmy @CMorganWX pic.twitter.com/cFR2l9OYU7 — Sydni Moore (@sydnimooretv) January 19, 2022

5:05 a.m. -- Greensboro neighborhood roads still covered in ice

Road conditions at the intersection of Campbell St and American Legion St. in @greensborocity where some of the street is cleared and the rest of the street is ice. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/Jp7oQMpEk6 — Ryan Gavette (@RyanGavette) January 19, 2022