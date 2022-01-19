Road conditions, school updates, weekend snow chances | Wednesday updates

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It is now day three of hazardous road conditions. Greensboro city crews are continuing to clear out icy neighborhoods and side streets.
Many schools in the Triad are learning remotely Wednesday due to unsafe travel conditions for staff, students, parents, and bus drivers.
Our weather team continues to track another weather system that could bring more snow to the Triad this weekend.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 19, 2022
6:20 a.m. -- Weather snapshot for the rest of the week. Talkin' more snow, y'all!
6:15 a.m. -- Neighborhood roads still look really icy in Winston-Salem.
5:05 a.m. -- Greensboro neighborhood roads still covered in ice
4:40 a.m. -- Icy roads near an elementary school in Winston-Salem