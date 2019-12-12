GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the event of inclement weather you’ll want to make sure your school district, business, church or organization has a snow closing code.

You must have a snow closing account before a snow event in order to list a closing.

Here’s what you need to know in order to get a snow code for a closing to appear on WFMY News 2's closing lists on TV or on the WFMY News 2 App and on www.wfmynews2.com

►Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

WHAT IS A SNOW CODE?

A snow code is issued by WFMY News 2 and allows a school district, business, church, or other organization to announce that your organization is closed due to inclement weather.

IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT CLOSINGS

Not all closings will appear on WFMY News 2's TV channel, but all will appear online.

All closings will appear on our website WFMYNews2.com please alert your employees, customers, or church members to check our website. You can also check closings on the WFMY News 2 App.

If you have a problem with entering a snow closing you can call the Snow Closing line and leave a message with detailed closing information, call 336-379-5690.

Here's what you'll need to do to request a snow closing code.

HOW TO REQUEST A SNOW CLOSING CODE

Request a snow closing by sending an email to snowclosingsOn2@wfmy.com

In the email make sure to include the following information:

• Organization's Name

• Address of organization

• County of organization

• Organization’s website address

• Contact name

• Contact number

• Make sure to also include the number of employees and/or parishioners

HOW TO ENTER A SNOW CLOSING

You can enter a snow closing code by two methods including online or by calling 336-574-3530.

ENTER SNOW CLOSING ONLINE

• To enter a snow closing code you must have your ID Code and Password on hand

• Next click on the WFMY News 2 Closing link and enter your ID Code and Password, www.wfmynews2.com/closenow/

• Follow the prompts to add your closing to the list

HOW TO ENTER A SNOW CLOSING BY PHONE

To enter a snow closing by phone call 336-574-3530.

• You must enter your ID then hit the # key

• Next, enter your password then hit the # key again

• Listen to the voice prompts and follow instructions

